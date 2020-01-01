Friday: Andy Magee Returns To St. Louis After Visiting All 419 National Parks In 2019

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A year ago this week, Andy Magee set out on a 365-day quest to visit every single location within the U.S. National Park System. His initial travels happened to coincide with a government shutdown in January 2019 that made access to some parks difficult, but Magee didn’t let those early, unexpected challenges stop him.

Now, after having spent the holidays exploring various parks in Hawaii, the local artist and co-owner of Cioci’s Picture Mart in Kirkwood has brought his long journey to a close. On Tuesday he checked the final site off of his to-visit list: the Gateway Arch.

He’ll join host Sarah Fenske on St. Louis on the Air Friday to look back on some of the biggest highlights and lessons from his trip.



