Friday: Blue Strawberry Will Kick Off 2020 With 3 Straight Nights Of Cabaret

The St. Louis cabaret scene got a boost this fall with the debut of the Blue Strawberry, a dining and show destination on the eastern edge of the Central West End. A quick glance at the venue’s music calendar reveals a steady parade of performers — continuing on into the new year.

And during the first weekend of 2020, New York-based singer/songwriter Rick Jensen will be collaborating with local cabaret performers, together presenting three consecutive evenings of storytelling and song.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will get a preview from cabaret artists Beverly Brennan, Robert Brieg and Dionna Raedeke.



What: Three nights of cabaret (With A Little Help From My Friends, A Night With Day and Making Every Moment Count: The Music Of Peter Allen)

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 2, 3 and 4, 2019

Where: Blue Strawberry (364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

