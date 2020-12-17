Friday: Children’s Book Helps Kids Talk Through Their Emotions

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ten years ago, Linda Mitchell sought to put together a book using photos her husband, Odell, had captured of their children throughout the years. They used Adobe InDesign and laid out what would become “How Are You Today? A Celebration of Children’s Emotions.”

“I just scraped a little money together and with the encouragement of some other people who saw the book, they encouraged me to go ahead and make that investment and really get it out there,” said Mitchell.

Odell Mitchell Jr. is a retired St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer, so the photos were always top-notch. But now a new edition of the book kicks the project into high gear. It’s been professionally designed, with additional images incorporating children of multiethnic backgrounds and a nod to the digital age with emojis accompanying each page.

“How Are You Today? A Celebration of Children’s Emotions” incorporates aspects of social and emotional learning, which helps children acquire skills to effectively understand and process their emotions. Questions in the book make it an interactive activity.

“I can imagine conversations with kids this year,” Mitchell said. “‘I didn't get to go to camp,’ or ‘I didn't get to go to school. I didn't get to go trick or treat. I have to wear a mask,’ or ‘My teacher has on a mask and it's scary to me.’ There are just so many things that caregivers and parents can help kids get through these emotions.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mitchell will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss this project and other works she and her husband have in store. Based in O’Fallon, Illinois, she is also the founder of the Metro East Literacy Project.

Have a question or comment about how to help children process their emotions? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

