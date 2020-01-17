Friday: Close The Workhouse Launches New Campaign, Attracts Surprising Allies

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

What started out as a viral video exposing the unfair conditions detainees were facing inside St. Louis’ Minimum Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, has turned into a three-year-long effort to shut it down. In 2017, activists and civil rights organizations Action St. Louis, ArchCity Defenders and Bail Project St. Louis began pursuing calls to action to close it.

The facility largely houses people who have yet to be convicted of any crime, and are just too poor to post bail. But conditions inside have reportedly included black mold, dangerously hot and cold temperatures, moldy food and “rats as big as cats.”

The city has since invested in renovating the center, but this week, the Close the Workhouse campaign announced its relaunch with a newly updated report. And this time, it brought along a surprising new ally.



On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk to one of the campaign’s co-founders, Kayla Reed. Also joining the discussion will be Mary Pat Carl, the former lead trial attorney under former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. She recently announced that she’ll be challenging current Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in the Democratic primary this August.

Following the segment with Reed and Carl, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will join the program to speak on the matter.

