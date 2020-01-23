Friday: Downtown St. Louis Is Brighter And Smarter — Here’s Why

This interview will be live on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 11 a.m. hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The streets of downtown St. Louis are looking brighter — and more energy efficient — thanks to technology developed by Hazelwood-based Labyrinth Technology. The local company developed a custom lighting solution as part of a $4 million Downtown STL Inc. project to brand downtown and improve public safety.

The initiative includes the installation of more than 2,300 curved, colorful light strips with "smart technology.” The system of different sensors that collect data are referred to as the Internet of Things.



The light strips are more energy efficient compared to the current sodium-halogen lights and will eventually be capable of added features such as cameras, gunshot detectors, weather sensors and pedestrian counters. And, if a bulb goes out, the city will instantly know via it’s mesh network grid.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about Downtown St. Louis’ process of upgrading the street lights throughout 360 square blocks. Once completed, St. Louis will become one of the largest smart cities in the U.S., second only to San Diego.

Joining the discussion will be Downtown St. Louis CEO Missy Kelley and the father-and-son team that helped develop the smart technology: Ted Stegeman, CEO of Labyrinth Technology, and his son John, the company’s chief technology officer.

Have you walked the streets of downtown St. Louis and noticed a difference? What are your thoughts on St. Louis becoming a smart city? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

