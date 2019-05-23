Friday: Exploring Eclectic African Culture Ahead Arts Festival

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The 28th annual St. Louis African Arts Festival will return to the World’s Fair Pavilion at Forest Park this weekend from Saturday through Monday. The festival aims to educate people in St. Louis about the wide ranges of cultures among African nations and the African diaspora.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Sharon Stevens will talk to a couple of the festival’s organizers to explore what patrons can expect at the event, such as an African marketplace, movies, food, various cultural demonstrations, kids’ activities and more.



Joining the discussion will be Gerald Brooks, chair of the African Heritage Association of St. Louis, and JasonMcNairy, co-chair of St. Louis African Arts Festival board.

Related Event(s)

What: St. Louis African Arts Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 26; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019

Where: World’s Fair Pavilion (1904 Concourse Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110)

Admission: Free

