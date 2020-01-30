Friday: How Limited Attention Spans Can Hinder Decision Making — And Impact Impeachment Proceeding

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 11 a.m. hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This week marks the next phase of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Eventually, the senators will have to vote whether or not to remove the president from office. Senators are in the midst of a question-and-answer period before potentially calling on witnesses to testify.

The lawmakers sit through hours and hours of information overload during these hearings, which began Jan. 16, and are only granted a brief 15-minute recess every two hours — with a 45-minute recess for dinner at 6 p.m. The break time is decided on by the majority leader, with approval from the minority leader.

That can take a mental and physical toll — as noted by reporters covering the hearings and illustrated by senators taking cat naps or walking out during presentations. One senator is even providing fidget spinners to colleagues.



How is possible that they process all the information they’re being presented with? Well, they don’t. They can’t. Despite whether or not the senators intentionally or subconsciously miss information, there’s a limit to how long one can pay attention, says Dr. Jameca Falconer. She is a professor of behavioral analysis in the Webster University School of Education, and understanding the process of paying attention is among her specialties.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Falconer will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss the implications of limited attention spans and how that can lead to hasty or irrational decision making. Also joining the discussion will be Washington University’s Steve Smith, director of its Weidenbaum Center.

Smith will explain the guidelines senators have to follow during the impeachment hearings, such as why water is the only drink allowed on the Senate floor — with milk being the one exception — and how some senators' decision to tune out is not befitting of Senate tradition.

In what sorts of situations do you find yourself struggling to stay engaged or really listen? Have you found ways to improve your powers of attention?

Do you think the Senate rules are justified or archaic? Why?

