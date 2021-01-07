Friday: ‘The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning’ With Tom Vanderbilt

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The acclaimed author of “Traffic” and “You May Also Like” has a new book out. In it, he makes the case that “becoming a beginner is one of the most life-enhancing things you can do.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, author Tom Vanderbilt will join us to talk about his new book "Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning" which highlights his year-long experience tackling five new skills: chess, singing, surfing, drawing, and juggling.

Vanderbilt will join the St. Louis County Library for a virtual event on Monday, January 11.

Related Event

What: St. Louis County Library presents: Tom Vanderbilt, "Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning”

When: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021

Where: Facebook.com/hectv

