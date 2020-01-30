Friday: Keeping The History Of St. Louis’ Historic Black Cemeteries Alive

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways you can listen live.

Established in 1920, Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley served as a for-profit burial place for African Americans. Before it stopped operating in the 1980s, the graveyard became the largest African American cemetery in the region.

However, years of neglect and various city project expansions were not kind to the burial grounds. A little over a decade ago, the cemetery got its first black owner, Kevin Bailey, who bought it for $2. Even after that, it struggled.

Now the grounds may soon come under public ownership. The City of Berkeley is in the process of purchasing Washington Park Cemetery from Bailey.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about what happened to Washington Park Cemetery in the past century, and we’ll remember the stories of those who are buried there. We’ll also talk with advocates for two other historic black cemeteries in the region, Greenwood Cemetery in Hillsdale and Father Dickson Cemetery in Crestwood, about how they fight abandonment and lack of upkeep to keep their history alive.

