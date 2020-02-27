Friday: Legal Roundtable Tackles Dicamba Verdict, Public Defender Workloads, Pot Pardons, More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will convene this month’s Legal Roundtable panelists to take a closer look at local and regional issues pertaining to the law.

Discussion topics will include a federal judge’s refusal to approve a deal reducing Missouri public defender workloads, a Kansas City initiative to clear marijuana convictions more easily, and the huge verdict regarding Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup.

Joining the discussion will be three lawyers:

Bill Freivogel, professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Nicole Gorovsky, local attorney and owner of Gorovsky Law, LLC

Susan McGraugh, professor, director of the Criminal Defense Clinic at St. Louis University School of Law

