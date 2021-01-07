Friday: Missouri Lawmakers Convene In Jefferson City For The 2021 Session

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As violent extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, state lawmakers convened in Jefferson City for the 2021 Missouri legislative session.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio statehouse reporter Jaclyn Driscoll will join Sarah Fenske to discuss the major issues likely to be debated this session, including COVID-19 liability protection for businesses, Medicaid expansion and the state budget. They’ll also talk about the priorities of the new speaker of the house, Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold.

