Friday: Missouri's Former Governor Explains Why Jim Bakker Is Not A Coronavirus Villain

In March, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Branson-based televangelist Jim Bakker. His office alleged that Bakker had touted a product called “Silver Solution” as a treatment for the coronavirus. Consumers, Schmitt suggested, could be victimized by the false information.

But a former Missouri attorney general says Bakker is the real victim.

Now a partner at the St. Louis law firm Dowd Bennett, Jay Nixon is the state’s former governor, as well as its attorney general from 1993 to 2009.



In legal filings, Nixon argues that the state’s request for an injunction violates Bakker’s First Amendment right to practice his religion. If Bakker’s “sincerely held religious belief” holds that Silver Solution was “made available to this generation by God to prepare for ... end times,” Nixon writes, the government can’t seek to silence him.

That’s the case even if Silver Solution doesn’t work, Nixon alleges. And it’s the case even though Bakker profits from purchases of Silver Solution. Making money from the product’s sale, Nixon writes, is akin to accepting a tithe or offering.

“To Pastor Bakker and Morningside, educating their viewers/congregants concerning products, including Silver Solution, and offering those products to their viewers/congregants in connection with the solicitation of funds to support the ministry serves as an expression of their underlying religious beliefs, an effort to inculcate, and is a religious practice of itself,” Nixon writes in a motion to dismiss filed on Bakker’s behalf May 4.

