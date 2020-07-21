Friday: New Show Highlights Black Authors, Children’s Books In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Nefarious. That’s how Julius B. Anthony describes the data surrounding Black children’s literature — there’s just not enough representation of books with Black characters, or written by Black authors.

Anthony is the president of St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, and spearheads The Believe Project, which consists of literacy labs throughout community centers, private schools and traditional public schools in the region. It provides kids consistent access to Black children's literature as a strategy for improving reading proficiency.



But the day-to-day operations of the program came to a screeching halt once the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and other key gathering places. Anthony said he thought he’d have a couple weeks to figure out a new strategy — what he got was a couple of days.

Board members and partners suggested live book readings, but Anthony felt the social media space was too saturated with that kind of content — and doing what everyone else does just isn’t in his nature. So he started working on producing a literacy-based children's TV show to elevate Black authors and Black children's literature, something he says has yet to happen regionally or nationally.

Throughout the month of July, four pilot episodes are airinon the Nine Network’s YouTube page and Missouri Historical Society’s website. The episodes include appearances by local authors, literacy vignettes of children reciting their favorite books or poems, and creative learning activities for children associated with the featured books.

“I say it’s the modern, hip-hop Mr. Rogers experience. So of course I'm the old guy, Mr. Rogers, on the show,” Anthony said. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Anthony will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about the new program and his ongoing efforts to get people to fall in love with reading.

