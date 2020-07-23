Friday: SLU's New WATER Institute Aims To Solve Big Problems

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Water isn’t just the most important substance on Earth. It’s also an astonishingly complicated one. Too much can be just as big a problem as not enough.

A new initiative at St. Louis University aims to tackle some of the biggest problems surrounding water, and to do it across disciplines. The Water Access, Technology, Environment and Resources Institute, better known by its apropos acronym WATER Institute, launched last month with funds from the St. Louis University Research Institute. It already has multiple projects underway, with three key, interlocking areas of focus: water in the built environment, aquatic ecosystems and issues involving water and social justice.



On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the WATER Institute with its director, Amanda Cox, who is also an associate professor of civil engineering at SLU.

Joining the discussion will be Rachel Rimmeran, the institute’s administrative director.

Have a question or comment about SLU’s new WATER Institute? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

