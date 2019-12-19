Friday: St. Louis Chamber Chorus Celebrates 'Christmas Down Under'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

While many St. Louis-area residents are accustomed to celebrating Christmas during winter, it’s just the opposite in Australia where it’s summer.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Philip Barnes, artistic director of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus, about the organization’s “Christmas Down Under” concert.

Related Event

What: Christmas Down Under

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019

Where: St. Louis Abbey (500 S. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

More information

