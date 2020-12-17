This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams agreed to delay for one month the vote to close 11 schools. Activists and alumni had pushed back on the school board’s closure plans, claiming they were rushed and came with too little public notice.

But supporters of the plan have pushed back on that notion, highlighting extensive newspaper (and radio) coverage of the district’s intentions going back to January, as well as town halls and community meetings. They’ve questioned whether the outcry over the closures — including the possible closure of Sumner High School, the first Black high school west of the Mississippi River — comes with the kind of public support that would make it sustainable to keep the schools open amid declining enrollment.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will discuss what led to the closure plans, what it would take to reverse course, and why having more neighborhood schools doesn’t always translate to a better experience for the district’s pupils.

