Friday: St. Louis Symphony Musicians Are Serenading Neighborhoods With Yard Concerts

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra made the decision to postpone their concerts in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It had planned to resume concerts in August, but a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases has shuttered that possibility.

However, that hasn’t stopped the musicians from continuing to serenade community members. Thomas Jöstlein, associate principal horn, started organizing mini concerts in his front yard in March. Since then, he’s performed more than 100 concerts solo, with family members and other SLSO musicians.

These aren’t anything like a regular Powell Hall performance — there aren’t any fancy clothes, balcony seats or rehearsals involved. Just musical connection. These mini concerts have attracted hundreds of residents by word of mouth, and yard concerts take place in different neighborhoods several times a week.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jöstlein will talk about the organic effort by SLSO musicians who are traveling to different neighborhoods to play music for residents during the pandemic.

