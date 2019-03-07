Friday: The Stories Of 5 Remarkable Women Pilots Who Broke Barriers

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Keith O’Brien, author of "Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History."

The book recounts the accomplishments of five women – Florence Klingensmith, Ruth Elder, Amelia Earhart, Ruth Nichols and Louise Thaden – who each flew planes at a time when the skies were nearly entirely dominated by male pilots.



Related Event

What: The Novel Neighbor Presents Author Keith O’Brien

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019

Where: The Novel Neighbor (7905 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, MO 63119)

