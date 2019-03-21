Friday: Talking Rising Property Values With County Assessor Jake Zimmerman

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis County homeowners were treated to some good news this week: County assessor Jake Zimmerman announced that the typical home value in the area increased by 15 percent since 2017.

But, higher property values also mean that homeowners can expect to see their tax bill go up in 2019.

Zimmerman will join host Don Marsh on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about rising home values and what people who own homes in St. Louis County – and in St. Clair and St. Louis City – can expect to see as a result.

