Galloway Finds 'Appearance Of Impropriety' in Hawley Audit But No Laws Broken

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit critical of Josh Hawley’s tenure as attorney general, with the Democrat questioning how some of the GOP’s official’s campaign consultants interacted with governmental employees.

The audit, though, states that Galloway’s office “cannot conclude any laws were violated” from the interactions between the consultants and staff — which became a flashpoint near the end of Hawley’s successful 2018 contest against U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. And attorneys for Hawley, who has sharply criticized Galloway for how she conducted the audit, took issue with the audit’s conclusions.



Galloway on Thursday released some of a “close-out” audit of Hawley’s tenure as attorney general, which lasted from 2017 to 2019. Most of the audit focuses on how Hawley’s campaign aides, including Timmy Teepell and Gail Gitcho, advised and interacted with Hawley’s taxpayer-paid staff. That prompted the American Democracy Legal Fund to file a complaint with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office about whether Hawley used the attorney general’s office to boost his Senate prospects. Ashcroft, a Republican, found no wrongdoing.

Hawley’s attorney, Brian Barnes, wrote that “we are pleased with the audit’s conclusion on this matter. As the Secretary of State concluded nearly one year ago, Mr. Hawley never engaged in misconduct or violated Missouri law or ethics rules.”

Barnes said Galloway “directed her office to spend a year reinvestigating this matter by re-interviewing the same witnesses and re-reviewing the same documents that were examined as part of the Secretary of State’s investigation."

“But there is no evidence that provides a basis for second guessing the Secretary of State’s conclusion that Mr. Hawley and his staff fully complied with Missouri law,” Barnes wrote.

Among other things, Galloway’s audit focuses on two particular situations. The first involves Gitcho telling members of the attorney general’s official staff that he’s going to suggest that Hawley be highlighted on Fox News Sunday. The other involved an exchange between two attorney general employees, Elizabeth Johnson and Michael Martinich-Sauter, about an op-ed highlighting Hawley’s litigation against the website Backpage.com. Johnson said Gitcho wanted to incorporate a clear timeline “on how the events transpired for the record so that Josh gets appropriate credit.”

The audit noted that the email was sent a day before Hawley announced an exploratory committee for the U.S. Senate, and adds that Gitcho was providing services past the time span she relayed to the secretary of state’s office. Galloway’s office states these emails are part of “potentially inappropriate communications with campaign-paid consultants.”

“These two interactions between Hawley administration officials and campaign-paid consultants give the appearance of political activity by state employees while using state resources, but no evidence exists that any laws were violated,” the audit stated.

State law explicitly allows campaign funds to be used for “ordinary and necessary expenses” connected with an elected office. The audit states “if better documentation had been maintained to show these interactions were solely official in nature, any appearance of impropriety could have been avoided.” It goes onto say “the full content and context of these interactions cannot be determined” because most of the communication occurred “via private communications channels.”

“While the interactions between campaign paid consultants and government officials described in this report give an appearance of impropriety, we cannot conclude that any laws were violated,” the audit states.

Galloway’s audit also states that employees used personal email and phones to conduct state business. It points to instances where Hawley used the state vehicle and a state employee as a driver and security detail “for some trips for which the business purpose was not documented.”

It goes on to say “at least a portion of some of these trips had political purposes and other trips had the appearance of being personal in nature.” It recommends the attorney general’s office “determine the amount of state resources used for political and, if applicable, personal purposes by former Attorney General Hawley, and seek reimbursement for such costs.”

Barnes wrote that Hawley “occasionally took trips that involved both official state business and separate stops related to political activity.” He added that “any stops related to political activity were incidental to state business.”

He also said that Hawley’s staffers’ use of personal email and phones complied with state law and records requirements.

The audit was released in the wake of criticism from Hawley and Republican lawmakers. A Missouri House committee questioned two of Galloway’s staffers last week about how their office conducted the audit. And Hawley's campaign announced on Thursday they were filing a complaint with the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

Among other things, Hawley objected to the person who initially supervised the audit, Bobby Showers, saying he donated to McCaskill and made disparaging comments about Donald Trump. Showers was eventually replaced to remove any perception of bias.

Hawley objected to how a member of the auditor’s office, Pam Allison, inadvertently sent an email to the attorney general’s office saying she would “drop the confidentiality paragraph in the report and beef up the personal email/personal calendar section.” The message was in response to a question about confidentiality with expert witnesses and other services in litigation.

“This matter is over as to me,” Hawley said in an interview in January. “I think this is somebody who wants to be the governor of the state of Missouri. I think these questions about what’s going on in her office are really important ones. And I think it’s really important we have an independent auditor who’s actually discharging the duties of her office as the constitution and laws require.”

In response to Hawley’s criticism of Allison’s email, the audit states the email is “not evidence of a lack of objectivity, rather evidence that the audit team was appropriately evaluating audit evidence.” It goes on to say that when presented with evidence that satisfied one area of concern, the audit team “removed a potential finding, and when presented additional evidence to support another existing area of concern, made the decision to include that information in the initial draft of the report.”

In a statement, Galloway said the “unfair attacks by Senator Hawley in an attempt to deceive taxpayers about the nature of this audit are disturbing, but unfortunately, they are not surprising."

"My career staff carried out this audit professionally and in adherence to professional audit standards, sometimes in the face of abusive attacks,” Galloway said. “Now that all of the facts are available, it is clear that this report is based solely on evidence provided by current and former Attorney General's Office staff and political consultants who worked with the office. There was no bias."

Members of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office strongly objected to the audit, including interview transcripts and audit communications, contending they represent “a troubling and unprecedented departure from required audit practice.”

Galloway’s audit states that “including information obtained during an audit as appendices is very common and not unique to this administration.”



This is a developing story that will be updated.



