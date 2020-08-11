Gathering Remembers 6th Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Family and friends of Black 18-year-old Michael Brown say his death after being shot by a police officer in Ferguson remains painful six years later.

About 100 people gathered Sunday on the street where Brown was shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, sparking months of protests and igniting the Black Lives Matter movement. Cori Bush, a Ferguson activist who upset longtime U.S. Rep. William Clay in last week's Democratic primary, said coming to the site every year doesn't get any easier.

Family and friends also expressed frustration with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's recent decision to not charge Wilson in Brown's death.