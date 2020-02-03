Gentry Middle Principal Leaving District, Will Lead New School in Iowa

Gentry Middle School Principal Fairouz Bishara will leave Columbia Public Schools at the end of the school year.

Bishara told her students and staff at the end of the school day Friday, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.

Bishara, who started at Gentry in 2017, accepted a position in central Iowa at Waukee Northwest High School, set to open in August 2021. Bishara now awaits the Waukee Board of Education's official approval of her role; if approved, she will start at the district in July, according to a release from Waukee Community School District.

She will finish out the rest of this school year at Gentry.

