Global Journalist

Global Journalist: The Fight for Press Freedom in Asia

Maria Ressa, founder of Rappler, diagrams the way social media is used to target journalists.
Credit World Economic Forum CC 2.0

Two women journalists who launched online start-up publications in their home countries face eerily similar challenges -- not from the business climate but from the political climate.

Global Journalist talks with Supriya Sharma and Maria Ressa about the way the government and business leaders under investigation by their publications are using social media to silence and discredit journalists.


Guests:

  • Maria Ressa
  • Supriya Sharma

Producers:

  • Kyle McCubbin
  • Minna Tian
  • Renee Whissel
Related Content

Global Journalist: 'Panama Papers' Journalist Describes Sprawling Probe

By Jan 2, 2020
ICIJ

Marina Walker Guevara has managed two massive global investigations for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Both the 'Panama Papers' and 'Paradise Papers' investigations of offshore tax havens and money laundering involved a global network of dozens of journalists working in six continents.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, Guevara speaks with host Kathy Kiely about the leaks that revealed how some of the world's most wealthy and powerful people hid money offshore, and how ICIJ meticulously combed through millions of documents to make sense of it all.


Global Journalist: A Conversation with Jim Lehrer

By Jan 16, 2020
Miller Center of Public Affairs/Wikimedia Commons

Missouri School of Journalism alumnus Jim Lehrer talks about his career covering a presidential assassination, two presidential impeachments and 12 presidential debates in an interview at the Reynolds Journalism Institute.

In this program, produced and anchored by Benjamin Brink, Lehrer also recalls his days as a cub reporter with the Columbia Missourian and discusses the challenges now facing journalism and democracy. 


Global Journalist: "Midnight Traveler" Shows Tenuous Lives of Refugees

By Dec 26, 2019

After being threatened by the Taliban, filmmaker Hassan Fazili was forced to flee Afghanistan. Like thousands of others, he and his family set out for Europe seeking safety and a stable life.

What follows is a two-year odyssey that Fazili, wife Fatima Hussaini, and their two daughters carefully documented on video with their phones. From negotiating with people smugglers to hiding in abandoned buildings and being beaten by Bulgarian nationalists, the new documentary "Midnight Traveler" highlights the cruelty and capriciousness of the European Union's asylum system – and a family's strength to persevere.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, a look at this remarkable film and an extended interview with producer and writer Emelie Mahdavian.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the film screened at the 2019 True/False Film Festival and became one of the most widely-lauded documentaries of the year.

 

Note: This program originally aired March 28, 2019

Global Journalist: PBS Filmmaker Stanley Nelson Speaks Out on Career

By Jan 10, 2020
Neil Grabowsky / Montclair Film

Stanley Nelson Jr. came of age as a filmmaker in the 1970s as Hollywood was making 'blacksploitation' films like 'Shaft.'

But as the son of a librarian and a dentist, fictional stories of the ghetto didn't resonate with Nelson - so instead he became a documentary-maker.

More than three decades after his first film appeared on PBS, he looks back on a career that includes documentaries about the Black Panthers, Freedom Riders, Miles Davis, and the murder of civil rights leader Emmet Till.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, the winner of a MacArthur "genius" award and a National Medal in the Humanities sits for an extended interview with guest host Stacey Woelfel.