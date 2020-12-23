Global Journalist: From lone wolves to cross-border collaborators

Once cut-throat competitors, journalists are now more frequently working together — often across borders — to investigate social problems that authorities either can't or won't tackle.

All too often, these stories involve the murders of reporters.

Global Journalist talked to founders of several ambitious collaborative journalism efforts about what got them started and how they keep going.

Founders of several nonprofit reporting cooperatives discuss their work.

Guests:

Laurent Richard

Brant Houston

Drew Sullivan

Rosental Alves

Rana Sabbagh

Emmanuel Freudenthal

Kiran Maharaj

Host: Matt Schmittdiel

Producers:

Sijan McGinnis

Rebecca Zhang

Zoe Shedd

Executive producers: