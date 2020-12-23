 Global Journalist: From lone wolves to cross-border collaborators | KBIA
Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: From lone wolves to cross-border collaborators

By 3 hours ago

Photo: Journalists in Mexico march to demand justice for slain colleague Regina Martinez.
Credit Felix Marquez / AP

Once cut-throat competitors, journalists are now more frequently working together — often across borders — to investigate social problems that authorities either can't or won't tackle. 

All too often, these stories involve the murders of reporters. 

Global Journalist talked to founders of several ambitious collaborative journalism efforts about what got them started and how they keep going.


Guests:

  • Laurent Richard
  • Brant Houston
  • Drew Sullivan
  • Rosental Alves
  • Rana Sabbagh
  • Emmanuel Freudenthal
  • Kiran Maharaj

Host: Matt Schmittdiel

Producers:

  • Sijan McGinnis
  • Rebecca Zhang
  • Zoe Shedd

Executive producers:

  • Trevor Hook
  • Taylor Freeman
Tags: 
journalism
Mexico
Panama Papers

Related Content

Global Journalist: How a Sports Reporter Challenged Romania's Oligarchy

By May 7, 2020
A crowd carrying a white cross bearing the legend "Colectiv."
Robert Ghement / European Pressphoto Agency

Tol-on-tan! Tol-on-tan!

More satisfying, perhaps, than a Pulitzer Prize was the tribute paid to Catalin Tolontan by a crowd of people chanting his name during a street protest. They were celebrating the Romanian journalist's  role in exposing the oligarchs whose greed killed dozens of people.

It's a scene from one of this year's True/False documentaries about a remarkable act of journalism and civic courage.

In this week's edition of Global Journalist, we meet the movie director and his subject and talk to several Missouri School of Journalism professors about the function and future of investigative journalism.  


Global Journalist: The Fight for Press Freedom in Asia

By Feb 5, 2020
World Economic Forum CC 2.0

Two women journalists who launched online start-up publications in their home countries face eerily similar challenges -- not from the business climate but from the political climate.

Global Journalist talks with Supriya Sharma and Maria Ressa about the way the government and business leaders under investigation by their publications are using social media to silence and discredit journalists.


Global Journalist: 'Panama Papers' Journalist Describes Sprawling Probe

By Jan 2, 2020
ICIJ

Marina Walker Guevara has managed two massive global investigations for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Both the 'Panama Papers' and 'Paradise Papers' investigations of offshore tax havens and money laundering involved a global network of dozens of journalists working in six continents.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, Guevara speaks with host Kathy Kiely about the leaks that revealed how some of the world's most wealthy and powerful people hid money offshore, and how ICIJ meticulously combed through millions of documents to make sense of it all.