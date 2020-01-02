Global Journalist: 'Panama Papers' Journalist Describes Sprawling Probe

Marina Walker Guevara has managed two massive global investigations for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
Both the 'Panama Papers' and 'Paradise Papers' investigations of offshore tax havens and money laundering involved a global network of dozens of journalists working in six continents.
On this special edition of Global Journalist, Guevara speaks with host Kathy Kiely about the leaks that revealed how some of the world's most wealthy and powerful people hid money offshore, and how ICIJ meticulously combed through millions of documents to make sense of it all.
Producer: Samantha Waigand