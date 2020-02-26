From the Global Journalist Vault: Former Hostage Terry Anderson on Press Freedom

While Global Journalist is on hiatus from the KBIA airwaves, a team of student researchers are combing through nearly 20 years of past programs.

This one ran 18 years ago this week.

We thought you might be interested in reflecting on how things have changed since then — and how they have not changed.

In this program, the late Stuart Loory, a veteran correspondent who served as the first Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism, interviews a panel of representatives from the Committee to Protect Journalists about international issues of the day and press freedom. Among the guests: Terry Anderson, who was chief Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press when he was abducted by Hezbollah militants. He spent more than six years in captivity before his release in 1991.

Today Anderson is retired, but his daughter, Sulome Anderson, continues his legacy in journalism.

Host: Stuart Loory

Guests:

Director: Mary Furness

Producer: Sarah Andrea Fajardo