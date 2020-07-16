GOP PAC Gave to Church That Sued Over COVID-19 Restrictions

A suburban St. Louis church received a $5,000 contribution from a Republican-affiliated political action committee before it sued over coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings, new records show.

Records filed Wednesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission show that the Show Me Growth PAC contributed to the Church of the Word on May 19. One day later, the Fenton church filed a federal lawsuit against County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case has since been dismissed.