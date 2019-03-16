Governor Kelly Keeps Her Veto In Her Back Pocket

Just after approving the school funding Gov. Laura Kelly asked for, the Kansas Senate turned around and gave the final okay to a tax relief package she opposes, daring the new governor to issue her first veto.

