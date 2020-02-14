Greene County and Burrell Behavioral Health Plan to Fund Behavioral Crisis Center

Springfield will soon have a new, mental health crisis center. The Greene County Commission and Burrell Behavioral Health plan to sign a contract Tuesday that will commit 1,000,000 dollars in public funding to the crisis center, according to a news release from Greene County.



The county participated in an 18-month study on mental health and substance abuse that showed a need for a clinic that helps stabilize people going through a mental or behavioral crisis. The study also showed rates of depression and suicide in Greene County as being higher than the national and state averages.



The crisis center will be located at 800 S. Park Ave., the current site of a Burrell social-setting detox unit. There, adults will be able to be there for up to 24 hours while they undergo an assessment and a referral to somewhere to get help.



That contract signing is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at The Greene County Courthouse.

