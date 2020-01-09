Greene County Retired K9 Receiving Vet Care In Columbia

A retired Greene County Sheriff K9 member is fighting for his life.

The dog, Lor, who was featured on Live PD, was taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary School of Medicine Monday. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and a possible tumor that might have ruptured his small intestine.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Lor underwent surgery, and veterinarians give him a 50 percent chance of survival.

An organization called Project K9 Hero has agreed to pay all of Lor’s medical bills. It’s a not-for-profit organization that helps with vet bills of retired military and working dogs.

To find out more about the organization and to donate, click here.

