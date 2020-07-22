Greene County Still Needs Election Judges To Monitor, Assist In August 4 Primary

Election judges are important part of a local polling station; they make sure voting goes off without a hitch. In Greene County, more election judges are needed this year than ever, as Missouri holds in-person primary voting on August 4 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Greene County Clerk’s Office needs about 100 more judges to help check in voters, hand out ballots, clean polling stations, and make sure everyone keeps distance from one another. 50 must be registered Democrats, and 50 must be Republicans, to keep hiring bipartisan.



New safety requirements, like cleaning stations, means Greene County needs more judges than usual.



Shane Schoeller, the Greene County Clerk, says an election judge can make between $200 and $295 for the day – that’s higher than usual because it includes hazard pay.



“There’s a number of things that we have there for the election judges, to make sure that they’re protected as well as the voter," Shoeller told KSMU. "Because the role that they serve during the day is a tremendous role in terms of the election process, and we want to do everything we can to help them as well.”



Precautions include plexiglass shields, face shields, and nitrile gloves for workers. The Link to the application can be found here.

