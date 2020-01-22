Gunman at Kansas City Club Had Past Weapon Charge Dropped

A man who opened fire outside a Kansas City nightclub, killing a woman and injuring at least 15 other people before a guard killed him, had a past weapons charge dropped after lawmakers loosened the state's gun laws.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jahron Swift had been in trouble with the law before he opened fire on people leaving or waiting to get into the 9ine Ultra Lounge in eastern Kansas City late Sunday.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Raeven Parks, of Kansas City.

He had two gun cases, but the second was dismissed after the Republican-led Legislature passed legislation loosening gun restrictions.