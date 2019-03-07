Heads Up: Fremont Avenue Near Mall to Close to Through Traffic for Two Weeks

Fremont Avenue between Battlefield and Sunset will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday, March 8. City Utilities will continue relocating electric lines in preparation for the Battlefield and Fremont Intersection and Roadway Improvement Project, planned for 2020.

The road will be closed in phases. Starting at 9 Friday morning, Fremont will be closed for a week between the mall entrance and Sunset, allowing access to the mall from the south. Phase two will close Fremont between Battlefield and the mall access for a week, allowing entrance to the mall from the north.

Access will be maintained for local traffic to residences and businesses, and detour routes will be posted.

The entire project will include widening Fremont to five lanes between Battlefield and Sunset, and traffic signal upgrades and additional turn lanes at Battlefield and Fremont.

