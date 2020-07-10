Health Director Extends Current Phase of Reopening Order

Columbia's reopening has been put on "pause."

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced Friday it was extending the second phase, step three, of the reopening plan until Aug. 10.

The current phase of the reopening plan, which began June 23, allowed businesses to reopen if they adhered to social distancing requirements and limited large gatherings to 100 people.

Health Department Director Stephanie Browning said Columbia's COVID-19 infection rate is headed in the wrong direction.

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.