Healthcare Programs Are Expanding At MSU And OTC

Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are expanding their health care programs.

The McQueary College of Health and Human Services at MSU celebrated an addition to the McQueary Health Sciences Hall Thursday.

The addition was funded by a donation from the McQueary family and others as well as nearly $3 million from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative.

The initiative will also fund new faculty and staff positions to prepare more health care professionals, according to a statement from MSU.

MSU is expected to double the pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program over several years; develop an accelerated BSN track; expand the BSN completion program; develop a nurse educator track for the Master of Science in Nursing program; develop an advising and study center for nursing students at OTC; and develop the OTC ASN to MSU BSN pathway.

