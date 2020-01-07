Heavy Rain Possible For the Ozarks Late In The Week

The National Weather Service says there’s potential for parts of the Ozarks to get heavy rainfall later this week.

According to the Weather Service, starting Thursday morning and going into Saturday evening, some areas could get in excess of three inches of rain.

Areas south and east of I-44 are expected to get the most rainfall.

A map on the National Weather Service website shows the potential for two to three inches in Springfield, Branson, Rolla and surrounding areas. West Plains and areas north and east could get three or more inches of rain.

