Heavy Rainfall, Snow, Sleet All In The Forecast Through Saturday

Get out your umbrellas and ice scrapers. The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of weather over the next few days.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Justin Titus, said light rain showers will gradually increase throughout the day Thursday. By Thursday evening, he said, there will be widespread rain showers across the area. Flooding rains are forecast Friday into Friday night.

"And we're looking at a total of three to four inches across pretty much the whole southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas area that we forecast for with potential up to six inches," he said.

A flood watch is in effect beginning Friday morning and lasting until late Friday night, and Titus said severe weather could occur with the storms. There could be winds up to 60 mph in the Ozarks, according to Titus.

The rain will transition to winter precipitation late Friday night.

"Late Friday night into Saturday we're going to see precipitation--that rain--turn over to a snow, sleet, freezing rain mix on Saturday morning and then in the afternoon it's going to transition into more of an all snow situation," he said, "so we'll see some slick travel conditions in the morning from a mix of wintery-type precipitation and then continuing slick conditions into the afternoon and evening and probably into the overnight hours depending on how the roads are treated."

There’s still some uncertainty about exactly what kinds of accumulation we’ll see, according to Titus. But he said it looks like the best chance for an inch or more of snow accumulation will be along and north of I-44. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 30s.

