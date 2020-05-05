Hiawatha Mayor Collins | Kansas City Zoo | COVID-19 Etiquette | One Man Marathon

Segment 1, beginning at 4:27: One Kansas mayor wants more support for small businesses.

The mayor of Hiawatha said the Kansas governor is doing the best she can but if he could speak with her he'd want to see more funding for small businesses. The mayor said no one from his community has tested positive for the coronavirus and he'd like to get people back to work.

Bill Collins, mayor of Hiawatha, Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 14:27: The Kansas City Zoo will reopen with new social distancing precautions.

Some animals are missing the bustle of visitors at the Kansas City Zoo. Hear what safety measure the zoo is implementing to encourage a safe return for visitors on May 16.

Sean Putney , chief zoological officer at the Kansas City Zoo

, chief zoological officer at the Kansas City Zoo Jessica Cunningham, animal care manager of shows and ambassador animals

Segment 3, beginning at 32:10: How social etiquette rules are adjusting due to the coronavirus.

Practicing what language to use will help you better respond to a scenario when someone is making you feel unsafe. But first, you should "control what you can control," one etiquette expert says.

Jen Mann , author and blogger of People I Want to Punch in the Throat

, author and blogger of People I Want to Punch in the Throat Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute

Segment 4, beginning at 52:56: Man set to run his first Boston Marathon took to Johnson County streets instead

This year's marathon being rescheduled for September 14 due to COVID-19 didn't stop one runner from completing a 26-mile course in front of an unexpected crowd and finish line.

Dave Ewers, associate principal at Shawnee Mission North High School