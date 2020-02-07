Hickman Mills School District Superintendent Resigns

Hickman Mills Superintendent Yolanda Cargile has announced her resignation in a letter sent to district parents Thursday.

"After 3 rewarding years of serving as Superintendent of the district where I grew up and graduated, I made the decision to pursue another opportunity to further my growth as an educational leader," Cargile wrote.

She did not say when her resignation would take effect, but a letter from the school board to parents and guardians said Cargile would, "during her remaining time with us," work with an interim superintendent to be selected soon.

"The Board of Directors is committed to a smooth transition and assurance that our students, families and community come first," Hickman Mills C-1 Schools Board President Wakisha Briggs wrote in a letter to parents and guardians on Thursday. "To facilitate this transition, the Board of Directors will select a search firm to assist with a national search for a new District leader."

"I will remain one of Hickman Mills greatest cheerleaders," Cargile wrote in her resignation letter. "I'm commtited to doing everything I can to make the transition to the next leader a smooth one."

Elle Moxley covers education for KCUR. You can reach her on Twitter @ellemoxley.

