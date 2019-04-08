Historic Preservation Awards

Historic Kansas City recently gave out their annual awards to celebrate projects that preserve important pieces of our city's architectural past. On this episode, we learn more about what goes into preserving local history and meet one of the award winners, who turned a 128-year-old church in KCK into a boxing gym for kids.

Guests:

Matt Tomasic , director, Police Athletic League in KCK

, director, Police Athletic League in KCK Lisa Lassman Briscoe , executive director, Historic Kansas City

, executive director, Historic Kansas City Daniel Serda, urban planner & project manager, KC-CUR Initiative