Homelessness Is A Growing Concern In The Kansas City Metro

A homeless encampment in Watts Mill Park in South Kansas City is raising concerns about the increasing desperation caused by the COVID-19 economy,

"This is not like the panhandlers of a few years ago where they were just going after money and leaving," says Jasper Mirabile, "They come right up to the cars, they come in my dining room at the restaurant.”

Mirabile is chef and co-owner of Jasper's Restaurant on 103rd Street. Watts Mill Park borders the parking lot at Jasper's and Indian Creek Trail runs through the park. Mirabile says homeless people will bathe and skinny dip in the creek, and that a homeless man with a machete recently chased his brother out of the park.

Homelessness in Kansas City and across the nation is expected to grow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Layoffs due to the pandemic, along with lockdowns, could cause homelessness to increase by as much as 45 percent, according to a study by researchers at Columbia University. The analysis estimates some 150,000 people across the country could soon join the ranks of the homeless.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City reports a nearly 50 percent jump in risk for homelessness between February and late June of this year.













Bill Grady / KCUR 89.3

Indian Creek and the popular jogging and biking corridor, Indian Creek Trail, run through Watts Mill Park in South Kansas City.



Jeff Hurley manages the park rangers for Kansas City Parks and Recreation. He says they have found drug paraphernalia including needles, along with empty liquor bottles and debris in Watts Mill Park. Hurley says his department, along with law enforcement agencies, discourage giving money to the homeless, as it may be spent on alcohol.

“A much better suggestion would be to not give them money there so that they're forced to go get services from recognized organizations,” Hurley says.

“Absolutely, we've seen an uptick in requests for services," says Heather Hoffman of ReStart, a homeless services organization, "We've had some agencies, especially areas like food banks who are seeing 300 and 400 percent increases in services.”

The percentage of the homeless population infected with COVID-19 is difficult to determine but data from the CDC suggests it's slightly lower than the general population nationwide. Kansas City's homeless shelters haven't experienced major increases in requests for housing due to the coronavirus, but that could change.

With the growing homelessness, the need for low-income and affordable housing is increasing. Budget constraints make building new multi-family complexes difficult. Late in 2018, Kansas City council passed a measure directing the city manager to identify $75 million for affordable housing. Property and sales tax increases were discussed, but a final plan hasn't been developed.

