'Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst': State Health Official Attends Coronavirus Briefings

As fears grow surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus, state health officials met this week with federal authorities in Washington, D.C., to discuss domestic preparation.

The briefing came as the Centers for Disease Control said the potential public health threat posed by the virus is high and is likely to cause a pandemic.

Among those in attendance was Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health & Senior Services. Missouri was one of 25 states that had health officials at the briefing.

He said the Tuesday briefing was in line with the U.S.’s previous responses to infectious diseases, and was designed to make sure state health directors were developing the capacity to deal with the virus if it becomes a larger problem in the country.

