How can you be a journalist?

“If you were to take the disability out of the equation, would you still have a story?”

In this episode, Madi sits down with Mark Hinojosa. He is one of her former professors at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, but more importantly, is one of her best friends. Madi and Mark have had many long conversations because they have both chosen similar careers and are living through similar experiences – Madi, of course, has muscular dystrophy and Mark currently has “terminal, but treatable cancer.”

The two of them take a look at the world of media – both how people with disabilities are represented in the media and what it is like being a journalist with a disability working within the industry.

