How do you travel?

“They Literally Left My Legs in Chicago.”

Traveling with a disability is not always the easiest task. There are more barriers and logistics and things – like wheelchairs – can often turn up lost or broken.

In this episode, Madi and Becky discuss some of the experiences Madi has had with the airline industry, with ground transportation and more. And they take a look at how experiences like these impact the ability of those with disabilities to travel.

