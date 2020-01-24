 How do you travel? | KBIA
The Obvious Question

How do you travel?

  • In February of 2017, Madison Lawson sits in a manual chair in front of her best friend Jessie King, after her chair was broken on her flight to New York Fashion Week. Standing beside them is a model dressed in Laurence & Chico.
    Jessie King

“They Literally Left My Legs in Chicago.”      

Traveling with a disability is not always the easiest task. There are more barriers and logistics and things – like wheelchairs – can often turn up lost or broken.

In this episode, Madi and Becky discuss some of the experiences Madi has had with the airline industry, with ground transportation and more. And they take a look at how experiences like these impact the ability of those with disabilities to travel.

Credits:

Hosts: Madison Lawson, Rebecca Smith

Producer: Rebecca Smith

Supervising Producers: Aaron Hay, Rebecca Smith

Managing Editor: Ryan Famuliner

Online and Social: Nathan Lawrence

