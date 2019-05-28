How 'Mixed Feelings' Group Helps Multiracial Individuals Find Comfort, Expand On Their Identities

When St. Louisan Alyson Thompson watched “The Loving Generation” documentary, she instantly felt heard and affirmed in her identity of being born to one black and one white parent. It also prompted her to start Mixed Feelings, a group for multiracial people seeking community among other multiracial and multiethnic individuals through curated meetups and events.



In the beginning, the meetups were more intimate gatherings in homes where people could share their stories and get to know one another. But Thompson decided to put them on hiatus to recenter and dedicate more energy to the overall effort.

Mixed Feelings relaunches in June and will include events that center on community building in various ways through private meetups, including themed discussions, low-key parties and film screenings, as well as informational talks for people who don’t identify as mixed race but would like to learn more.

Thompson expanded on her inspirations for starting the group and where she plans to take it on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air with producer Lara Hamdan.

