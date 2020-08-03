How To Participate In Tuesday's Election

Here’s what you need to know to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Boone County Clerk’s website has information about polling place locations and a quick search to find a voter’s specific site. Voters need to take some form of identification — a voter ID card, a driver’s license or state-issued ID — with them to the polls.

Voters can change their address online at the Boone County Clerk’s website — even on election day.

Sample ballots and voter ID cards were sent to registered voters by mail or email. There also is a sample ballot available on the county clerk’s site.

If you have questions about voting, you can contact the clerk’s office at 573-886-4375.