Humane Society, APA Reps Talk Missouri Puppy Mills, What Everyday People Can Do To Help

Missouri is home to 22 of the 100 puppy mills on the Humane Society of the United States’ most recent list of known problem dealers, topping the list for the seventh year in a row. Released last week, the “Horrible Hundred” report highlights animal-welfare issues including high puppy death rates, underweight dogs, neglected health needs and other problems.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Sharon Stevens discussed the topic with Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, and John Goodwin, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ Stop Puppy Mills Campaign.



They touched on the ongoing issues as well as what everyday people can do to address them.

Listen to the conversation:



