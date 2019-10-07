Intersection - A Conversation About Impeachment, Past and Present

The word impeachment is on the news and on our minds in America, right now. And an MU professor has written a book on the history and legal context behind this political process known as impeachment.

Frank Bowman is the author of “High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump.” He teaches at MU’s School of Law and at Georgetown University Law.

Bowman says impeachment should be less of a historical oddity and more of a real political tool. He recently sat down with Intersection and talked about impeachment in America and what it means to impeach a U.S. president.

Bowman says each generation has to re-learn the processes, history and legal contexts of impeachment - and he considers his role to be part of that education.