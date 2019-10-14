Investigation Continues After Truck, Pedestrian Accident

Officers responded at 7:53 p.m. to an accident report involving a 2013 Ford F-150 and a pedestrian at U.S. 65 and Division. The truck was driven by 25-year-old Joseph Hays of Springfield. He was in the right outside lane of U.S. 65 traveling southbound when he struck a female pedestrian who entered the highway from the west to the east. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin. Impairment is not suspected at this time, according to police.

This is the thirteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2019.

