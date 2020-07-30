It's Official: SEC Adopts 10-Game Conference-only Schedule for 2020

Missouri will be staying home and in the Southeast this fall, as the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that it will officially be adopting a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, the conference announced Thursday.

The move also means the season will begin three weeks later, making Sept. 26 the official kickoff date for the SEC slate, with the conference championship game also being pushed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Each school will also have one midseason bye week as well as a bye Dec. 12, the week before the title game.

"After careful consideration of the public health indications in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release.

